JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $242.21 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $154.01 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.7% to $3.50 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

