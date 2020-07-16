JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $121.70 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $133.63 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $2.15 billion from $2.26 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

