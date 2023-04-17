JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $197.77 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $243.33 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $3.23 billion from $3.49 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $197.77 Mln. vs. $243.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.89 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q1): $3.23 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.

