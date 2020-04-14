Markets
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $104.83 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $119.60 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.28 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $104.83 Mln. vs. $119.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.

