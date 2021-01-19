JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $154.01 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $144.68 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.74 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $154.01 Mln. vs. $144.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

