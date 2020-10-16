JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.50 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $118.41 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.47 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

