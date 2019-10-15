Markets
JBHT

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.22 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $131.11 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.36 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $151.22 Mln. vs. $131.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBHT

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular