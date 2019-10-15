JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.22 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $131.11 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.36 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $151.22 Mln. vs. $131.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

