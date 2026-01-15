JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $181.07 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $155.45 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $3.096 billion from $3.146 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.07 Mln. vs. $155.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $3.096 Bln vs. $3.146 Bln last year.

