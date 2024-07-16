JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.87 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $189.55 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.93 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $135.87 Mln. vs. $189.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.93 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

