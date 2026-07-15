JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $181.034 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $128.624 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $3.495 billion from $2.928 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.034 Mln. vs. $128.624 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $3.495 Bln vs. $2.928 Bln last year.

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