Stocks

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 04, 2025 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $13.6 billion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company offers a wide range of freight transportation services, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, refrigerated, flatbed, single source, and final mile delivery. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 15.

Prior to this event, analysts project this transportation and logistics company to report a profit of $1.19 per share, down 2.5% from $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while beating the forecasts on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.53 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the consensus estimate by 5.6%.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

For the full year, analysts expect JBHT to report EPS of $6.32, up 13.7% from $5.56 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 26.3% year over year to $7.98 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of JBHT have declined 30.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.6% rise, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) marginal gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

JBHT released its Q4 results on Jan. 16, and its shares plunged 7.4% the following day. The company delivered a mixed performance, with revenue of $3.2 billion, slightly exceeding Wall Street estimates. However, net income of $1.53 per share fell 5.6% short of consensus expectations. Adding to the negatives, despite surpassing revenue forecasts, its total sales declined 4.8% year-over-year, primarily due to a drop in revenue per load in both the intermodal and truckload segments, as well as a decline in average trucks within the dedicated contract services segment.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about JBHT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine advise “Hold.” The company’s average analyst price target of $181.23, indicates a potential upside of 33% from the current levels. 

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
JBHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.