J.B. Hunt Stock Could Reach $340 as Trucking Capacity Shrinks

J.B. Hunt Transportation's (NASDAQ: JBHT) share price is trucking higher in 2026 and is on track to hit the $340 mark due to an existential shift in the industry. While demand is relatively flat, industry-wide capacity has contracted significantly over the trailing 12 months (TTM), and it isn’t coming back. The collapse of Yellow Corp. in 2023, higher-for-longer rates, high fuel costs, and a regulatory squeeze have undermined capacity.

The regulatory squeeze, linked to immigration reform, clamped down on driver qualification and compliance, squeezing an estimated 50,000 drivers out of the market over the past year. At the same time, smaller operators are exiting due to cost constraints, leaving the big players like J.B. Hunt to pick up the slack. Within this, shippers are coming to appreciate JBHT's intermodal model, as it enables lower costs and a full slate of services that run from the port to the final mile.

And J.B. Hunt? It’s been investing in technology to improve its operational efficiency, even as spot prices are climbing. The takeaway for investors is that J.B. Hunt is perfectly positioned for the current environment, experiencing top-line growth and margin expansion that is not expected to end soon. Given the underlying economic backdrop, business is likely to remain at least stable over the coming 12 months if it doesn’t accelerate.

J.B. Hunt Outperforms, Raises Guidance on Demand and Margin Strength

J.B. Hunt had an outstanding 2nd quarter, with revenue growing by 19% to $3.5 billion, more than 700 basis points above the consensus estimates. Strength was driven by load volume and revenue per load in the key segments, offset by a single spot of weakness in Final Mile Services. Final Mile Services, one of the smallest segments, contracted by 6%, offset by a 49% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), a 35% increase in JBT (trucking), a 22% increase in JBI (intermodal), and a 9% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS).

Margin news was also good, if spotty. There was margin contraction in one segment and an operating loss in another, linked to outsized capacity purchases, but these were offset by record-setting margins in others. Operating income grew by 32% to nearly $260 million, outpacing top-line growth by 1,300 bps, and GAAP earnings grew by 45%, outperforming the consensus by more than 1,000 bps. Looking ahead, the company expects its strengths to continue, good news for investors, given the leverage they provide.

The strength of J.B. Hunt’s position is clearly reflected in the balance sheet. The TTM improvement in revenue, margin, and cash flow enabled significant debt reduction even as the company invested in the future and returned capital to shareholders. Debt was reduced by 21%, aided by reduced capital expenditure (CapEx) and structural cost savings, and the share count was reduced by more than 3%.

Balance sheet highlights at quarter-end include a reduced cash balance, offset by increases in current and total assets and in receivables. Additionally, total liabilities are down, and equity is up.

Analysts Hitching Ride With JBHT - Forecast Fresh Highs

Analysts responded favorably to the earnings release, highlighting factors such as volumes, margins, cash flow, and the balance sheet. The net result was several price target increases and coverage initiations that extend the prevailing trend.

Coverage is increasing, sentiment is firming, and the consensus price target is rising, forecasting a move to $330 at the high end. The likely scenario is that analysts continue lifting their targets through year’s end, eventually pushing this market into the mid-$300 range.

Technical factors are bullish. The late-June, early-July action suggests consolidation within a strong uptrend, with the post-release action in alignment with a bullish breakout. Assuming the market follows through on the signal, the consolidation amounts to a continuation signal with potential to rise by the dollar figure of the preceding rally. That’s worth approximately $70, sufficient to put this market at $340 within only a few months of the fresh high.

Institutional activity is mixed and raises the risk that the market will top out, but isn’t yet a deal-breaker for this market. As it stands, the group owns about 75% of the stock and has accumulated on balance over the TTM period, but the margin is slim, and activity in early 2026 suggests profit-taking. The market will struggle to advance with this in play, but it can do so; the risk is that institutions accelerate profit-taking, though this is unlikely until later in the year. Later in the year, as the fiscal period nears its end, institutions, analysts, and money managers will be tempted to lock in 2026 profits and may cap gains.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.