J.B. Hunt to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store for the Stock?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 15, after market close.

J.B. Hunt has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 6.31%.

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Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced JBHT’s Q2 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 0.59% to $1.71 per share in the past 60 days. Moreover, the consensus mark implies a surge of 30.53% from the year-ago actual.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.17 billion, indicating an 8.15% growth year over year. The upside is expected to have been driven by strength across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating a surge of 3.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark lies above our estimate of $1.44 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $888 million, implying a 4.8% increase from the second quarter of 2025 reported number. The upside is likely to have been driven by the rise in productivity (revenue per truck per week).The consensus mark is pegged below our estimate of $899.9 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions’revenues is pegged at $302 million, indicating a 16.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate is pegged at $289.4 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $204 million, indicating a 15.2% rise from the second quarter of 2025 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been aided by an increase inload volume. Our estimate is pegged at $204.3 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $200 million, indicating a 5.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 reported number. General weakness in demand across many of the end markets served might have hurt the segment.Our estimate is pegged at $201.1 million.

Higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefit expenses.

What Our Model Says About JBHT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Highlights of JBHT’s Q1 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenue per load in select highway-related businesses.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CSX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days. CSX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.2%.

Union Pacific UNP has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. UNP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 23.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained stable at $3.14 per share over the past 60 days. UNP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasion). The average beat is 2.3%.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.