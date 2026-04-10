J.B. Hunt to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 15, after market close.

J.B. Hunt has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 6.05%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced JBHT’s Q1 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.95 billion, indicating 1.13% growth year over year. The upside is expected to have been due to strength across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating a mere increase of 0.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark lies above our estimate of $1.46 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $834 million, implying a 1.5% increase from the first quarter of 2025 reported number. The upside is likely to have been driven by the rise in productivity (revenue per truck per week).The consensus mark is pegged below our estimate of $844.7 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions’revenues is pegged at $279 million, indicating a 4.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate is pegged at $268.6 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $179 million, indicating a 7.2% rise from the first quarter of 2025 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been aided by an increase inload volume. Our estimate is pegged at $174.2 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $189 million, indicating a 5.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 reported number. General weakness in demand across many of the end markets served might have hurt the segment.Our estimate is pegged at $183.7 million.

Higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefit expenses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised downward by 0.68% to $1.45 per share in the past 60 days. However, the consensus mark implies an increase of 16.34% from the year-ago actual.

What Our Model Says About JBHT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -0.10% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Highlights of JBHT’s Q4 Earnings

J.B. Hunt reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and were down 1.6% year over year. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LSTR is expected to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised 0.90% downward over the past 60 days. LSTR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed in the remaining two, the average miss being 0.39%.

Union Pacific (UNP) has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. UNP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 23.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. UNP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark on the other two occasions). The average beat is 1.34%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.