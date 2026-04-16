J.B. Hunt Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Improve Year Over Year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenue per load in select highway-related businesses.

J.B. Hunt’s Intermodal Franchise Posts Upbeat Q1 Volume

Intermodal revenues increased to $1.50 billion, up 2% year over year, while operating income climbed 21% to $114.5 million. Loads rose 3% to 536,852, highlighted by record fiscal first-quarter volume and a record weekly load count in March. Management characterized demand strength as broad-based and credited service execution and network reliability for continued road-to-rail conversion, particularly in the eastern network.

The company noted a split in volume trends: transcontinental loads were flat, while eastern network loads increased 7% compared with the prior-year period. Revenue per load was $2,803, modestly lower year over year, with the metric excluding fuel surcharge down 2%. Even so, profitability improved as network efficiency gains reduced empty container moves and container storage expense, and productivity improved in drayage. Weather-related disruptions and higher insurance costs partially offset those benefits.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

JBHT Sees Mixed Highway Results as Costs Shift Up

Dedicated Contract Services produced steady gains, with revenues of $841 million, up 2% and operating income of $87.4 million, up 9%. Productivity improved 2%, while average trucks were essentially flat. Customer retention improved to roughly 96%, and management pointed to a strengthening sales pipeline as tighter truckload conditions renewed interest in dedicated solutions. The company also highlighted that start-up expenses can rise as new accounts are onboarded, which can influence profit timing even when sales momentum improves.

Integrated Capacity Solutions remained the most pressured area. Revenues rose 20% to $323 million on 10% volume growth and a 9% increase in revenue per load. However, the segment posted an operating loss of $4.7 million compared with a $2.7 million loss a year ago as purchased transportation costs rose sharply with changing capacity dynamics. Gross profit declined 6% and gross margin compressed to 12% from 15.3%, even as operating expenses excluding purchased transportation fell 1%, reflecting productivity gains.

Truckload revenues increased 23% to $205 million and operating income improved 33% to $2.7 million. Loads rose 19% and revenue per load increased, supported by improved asset utilization, with trailer turns up 15% and trailing equipment up modestly year over year. Management noted, however, that the tight truckload market and higher fuel prices late in the quarter made conditions tougher for independent contractors, pushing the business to rely more on third-party capacity. That dynamic contributed to higher purchased transportation expenses and a decline in gross profit despite the strong top-line growth.

Final Mile Services continued to work through a previously disclosed customer loss. Revenues declined 6% to $188 million, but operating income increased 53% to $7.2 million, reflecting improved revenue quality, lower personnel costs and reduced insurance claims expense.

J.B. Hunt Highlights Balance Sheet Flexibility and Capital Plan

The company reiterated its full-year net capital expenditure plan of $600 million to $800 million, with Dedicated growth opportunities expected to be a key swing factor within that range. J.B. Hunt ended the quarter with $1.30 billion of total debt compared with $1.47 billion at the end of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.6 million at the quarter's end. Operating cash flow was $353 million and net capital expenditures were $70.7 million. The company repurchased about 383,000 shares for approximately $80 million, leaving roughly $888 million under its repurchase authorization, and noted a recent dividend increase approved earlier in the year.

JBHT Leans on Productivity as the Cycle Turns

Management framed the quarter as a meaningful shift in the freight backdrop compared with the past few years, citing a tighter truckload market driven primarily by supply exiting the industry alongside early signs of demand improvement. That tightening supported better bid-season conversations, more frequent “mini bids” and an increased focus by shippers on execution quality and reliability.

Operational discipline remained the central theme. The company emphasized progress on its initiative to remove structural costs, noting more than $30 million eliminated during the quarter and pointing to year-over-year margin expansion despite weather disruption and several inflationary pressures, including higher insurance and medical costs. Elevated fuel prices were also a factor, described largely as a pass-through that can dilute margin percentages even when profit dollars are protected.

Currently, JBHT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performance of Another Transportation Company

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

Passenger revenues, which accounted for 77.5% of total revenues, increased 7% year over year to $12.30 billion. Domestic unit revenues grew 6% year over year with strength across all cabins. International unit revenues grew 5% owing to Transatlantic, DAL’s largest and most profitable international entity. The March quarter was the first full quarter of positive unit revenue growth in the main cabin since the end of 2024, reflecting strong demand and continued supply rationalization. Corporate sales increased double-digits year over year in the March quarter.

Upcoming Q1 Earnings Release of Another Transportation Company

United Airlines UAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 21, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of -1.08% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Airlines’ first-quarter 2026 earnings has declined 18.9% over the past 60 days to $1.08 per share. The consensus mark indicates an uptick of 18.7% from the first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.32 billion, indicating an 8.4% increase from the first-quarter 2025 actuals.





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