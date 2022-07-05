JB Hunt (JBHT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $159.72, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 11.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 8.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JB Hunt as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, up 40.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $14.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.11% and +18.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. JB Hunt is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, JB Hunt currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

It is also worth noting that JBHT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBHT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

