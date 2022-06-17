JB Hunt (JBHT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed the most recent trading day at $154.88, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 8.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

JB Hunt will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JB Hunt to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $14.41 billion, which would represent changes of +30.11% and +18.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. JB Hunt is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JB Hunt is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Meanwhile, JBHT's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.