JB Hunt (JBHT) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed the most recent trading day at $166.06, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

JB Hunt will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JB Hunt is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the year-ago period.

JBHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.25% and +18.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. JB Hunt currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JB Hunt's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.

Meanwhile, JBHT's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBHT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.