JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JB Hunt (JBHT) reported $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was -12.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period) : 121,169 versus 120,103 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 121,169 versus 120,103 estimated by three analysts on average. Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load : $1,860 compared to the $1,797.66 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,860 compared to the $1,797.66 average estimate based on three analysts. Intermodal - Revenue per load : $2,829 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,824.38.

: $2,829 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,824.38. Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period : 1,374 versus 1,363 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,374 versus 1,363 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Truckload : $168.10 million versus $176.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.

: $168.10 million versus $176.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change. Revenue- Dedicated : $851.01 million versus $895.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $851.01 million versus $895.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenue- Final Mile Services : $235.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $235.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions : $270.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $301.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.

: $270.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $301.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%. Revenue- Intermodal : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues : $383.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $405.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

: $383.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $405.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues : $2.55 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $2.55 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$3.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Shares of JB Hunt have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

