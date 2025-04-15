JB Hunt (JBHT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

JB Hunt (JBHT) reported $2.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +1.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dedicated - Average trucks during the period : 12,624 compared to the 12,736 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12,624 compared to the 12,736 average estimate based on three analysts. Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load : $1,946 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,890.89.

: $1,946 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,890.89. Intermodal - Revenue per load : $2,816 compared to the $2,802.74 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,816 compared to the $2,802.74 average estimate based on three analysts. Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period) : 124,971 versus 123,062 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 124,971 versus 123,062 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Truckload : $166.63 million compared to the $173.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

: $166.63 million compared to the $173.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year. Revenue- Dedicated : $822.29 million compared to the $856.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

: $822.29 million compared to the $856.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year. Revenue- Final Mile Services : $200.70 million versus $223.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $200.70 million versus $223.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions : $268.04 million compared to the $283.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $268.04 million compared to the $283.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal : $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues : $361.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $359.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $361.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $359.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues : $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $2.56 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$5.53 million versus -$4.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change.

Shares of JB Hunt have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.