JB Hunt (JBHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed the most recent trading day at $157.50, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 6.98% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JB Hunt as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JB Hunt to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the year-ago period.

JBHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $14.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.11% and +18.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. JB Hunt is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JB Hunt has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

We can also see that JBHT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

