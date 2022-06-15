JB Hunt (JBHT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $161.52, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 9.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JB Hunt as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JB Hunt to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the year-ago period.

JBHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.25% and +18.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JB Hunt currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JB Hunt has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that JB Hunt is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that JBHT has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.