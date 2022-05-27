JB Hunt (JBHT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $174.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

JB Hunt will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JB Hunt is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion, up 21.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $14.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.25% and +17.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. JB Hunt currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JB Hunt currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.34, which means JB Hunt is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that JBHT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBHT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

