JB Hunt (JBHT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed the most recent trading day at $164.10, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JB Hunt as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JB Hunt to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion, up 23.14% from the year-ago period.

JBHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $14.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.25% and +18.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. JB Hunt currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JB Hunt's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.47, which means JB Hunt is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JBHT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

