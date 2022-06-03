JB Hunt (JBHT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $179.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

JB Hunt will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JB Hunt to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion, which would represent changes of +30.25% and +18.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. JB Hunt is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note JB Hunt's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.92, so we one might conclude that JB Hunt is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JBHT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

