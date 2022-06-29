JB Hunt (JBHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $157.30, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 8.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JB Hunt as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JB Hunt is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 22.67% from the prior-year quarter.

JBHT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $14.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.11% and +18.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JB Hunt should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. JB Hunt is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JB Hunt currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.

Meanwhile, JBHT's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

