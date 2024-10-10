J.B. Hunt Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 15, after market close.

J.B. Hunt has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average miss being 12.77%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.07 billion, indicating a 2.9% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by weakness across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating a 5.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been owing to a decrease in volume and a decline in gross revenue per load, resulting from changes in customer rates, fuel surcharge revenue, and the mix of freight.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $875.74 million, implying a 1.8% decrease from the third-quarter 2023 reported number. The downside is likely to have been caused by a decline in average trucks and productivity (revenue per truck per week).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $299.29 million, indicating a 0.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure. An uptick in both contractual and transactional rates and changes in the customer freight mix might have aided the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $181.12 million, indicating a 7.8% decline from the thirdquarter of 2023 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been hurt due to a decline in revenue per load and load volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $247.47 million, indicating a 9.5% increase from the third quarter of 2023 reported number. Multiple new contracts implemented over the past year and efforts to improve the overall revenue quality of the business might have boosted the segment.

Higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefit expenses.Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 18.3% in the past 90 days to $1.43 per share. The consensus mark implies a 20.56% decline from the year-ago actuals.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -1.65% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Highlights of Q2

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.32 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and declined 27% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion and fell 7% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.

