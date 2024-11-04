J.B. Hunt announces changes to executive leadership team

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Transport Services announced the following changes to its executive leadership team: Nick Hobbs, continuing his duties as COO, has been named President of Highway and Final Mile Services; EVP Brad Hicks has been named President of Dedicated Contract Services; David Keefauver has been named EVP of People Nick Hobbs will become President of Highway and FMS, in addition to remaining COO. As President of Highway Services, Hobbs will oversee the company’s Integrated Capacity Solutions and Truckload business units. Hobbs recently celebrated 40 years with the company. As COO, Hobbs will continue to collaborate with all division operators to align the company’s Customer Value Delivery efforts across our organization and oversee the company’s maintenance and safety performance, led by Greer Woodruff, EVP of Safety, Sustainability and Maintenance. Eric McGee and Brian Webb will remain in their current roles as EVP of Highway Services and EVP of FMS, respectively, and support Hobbs in the leadership of these business units. Brad Hicks will assume the role of President of Dedicated Contract Services, having spent more than 25 years working across the company’s DCS segment, and will focus on expanding the business unit’s future market size opportunity. Previously serving as President of Highway Services, Hicks also served as EVP of DCS from 2017 to 2020, strengthening relationships with existing customers and driving new business opportunities. In his role as EVP of People, he also led the company’s efforts to support employees through enhancements to our wellness and benefits, career growth and an inclusive culture. Hicks has 28 years of experience with the company. David Keefauver has been named EVP of People, bringing his people-first mindset to a new role and driving greater efficiencies across the organization’s personnel groups. Previously EVP of DCS, Keefauver has consistently leveraged his extensive operations experience, people leadership skills and focus on operational excellence to drive new growth. His leadership across DCS served customers with specialized equipment, qualified drivers and unmatched market density. Beginning his career with the company as a manager trainee, Keefauver has over 29 years of experience at J.B. Hunt.

