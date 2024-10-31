JB Hi-Fi Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support evident across various proposals. The resolutions, including re-elections of directors and approval of remuneration reports, received overwhelming majorities, showcasing investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome highlights robust governance and shareholder alignment within JB Hi-Fi Limited.

