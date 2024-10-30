JB Hi-Fi Limited Reports Strong FY24 Performance

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited reported a robust performance for FY24, driven by strong sales across its core technology and consumer electronics categories, despite a challenging retail environment. The company credits its success to a committed workforce and a strategic focus on innovation and diversification in product offerings and customer service. The group’s sustainability initiatives, including improved gender diversity and leadership development, further underscore its commitment to positive impact.

