JB Hi-Fi (JBHIF) Price Target Increased by 13.29% to 69.60

The average one-year price target for JB Hi-Fi (OTCPK:JBHIF) has been revised to $69.60 / share. This is an increase of 13.29% from the prior estimate of $61.43 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $58.55 to a high of $83.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.00% from the latest reported closing price of $40.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in JB Hi-Fi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHIF is 0.26%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 10,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHIF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 975K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHIF by 11.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 733K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHIF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 439K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHIF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

QLEIX - AQR Long-Short Equity Fund Class I holds 377K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 23.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHIF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

