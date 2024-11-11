News & Insights

JB Hi-Fi Director Sells Shares, Retains Significant Holdings

November 11, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Terry Smart sold 6,500 shares on the market, reducing his indirect holdings. After the sale, Smart continues to hold a significant number of shares through various trusts, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. This transaction may draw attention from investors monitoring insider activities for potential market insights.

