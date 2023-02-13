Jb Capital Partners Increases Position in Fluent (FLNT)

Fintel reports that Jb Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.71MM shares of Fluent Inc (FLNT). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.50% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluent is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56.

The projected annual revenue for Fluent is $395MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluent. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 48.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNT is 0.06%, an increase of 64.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 22,197K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 5,082K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,396K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 89.05% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,013K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 26.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 56.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluent, Inc. is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging its proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

