Jazz's Enrylaze Approved In EU For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia & Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) said that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Enrylaze for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) in adult and pediatric patients (1 month and older) who developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to E. coli-derived asparaginase.

The European Commission approval extends to all European Union Member States, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

The company advised that Enrylaze may be given by both intravenous infusion (IV) and intramuscular injection (IM) and is dosed on either alternate days or via a Monday/Wednesday/Friday (MWF) dosing schedule.

Enrylaze is approved as Rylaze in the United States and Canada.

