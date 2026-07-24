Is JAZZ Still the Best Cannabis Stock After Federal Rescheduling?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is best known for its market-leading oxybate franchise, but the company has also carved out a unique position in cannabinoid-based medicine. It markets Epidiolex, the first and only FDA-approved plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD) treatment for certain rare forms of epilepsy. The drug has grown into a blockbuster product and become an increasingly important contributor to Jazz's top line.

The recent federal decision to move FDA-approved marijuana products to Schedule III has reignited investor interest in companies with exposure to the medical cannabis space. While much of the attention has centered on pure-play cannabis players, Jazz already possesses a well-established cannabinoid franchise backed by regulatory approval, commercial success and expanding global adoption.

As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, investors may be wondering whether Jazz remains one of the most compelling ways to gain exposure to the medical cannabis space. Let's take a closer look at the company's commercial portfolio, growth prospects and key risks to see if JAZZ still deserves a place among the top cannabis-focused investment ideas.

Epidiolex Sets JAZZ Apart From Traditional Cannabis Players

Epidiolex has evolved into one of Jazz's most important commercial assets since the company acquired GW Pharmaceuticals in 2021. Unlike traditional cannabis operators such as Green Thumb Industries GTBIF and Tilray Brands TLRY, Jazz has built its cannabinoid business around an FDA-approved prescription medicine rather than recreational marijuana. That distinction has enabled Epidiolex to become the cornerstone of the company's medical cannabis franchise, generating blockbuster sales while benefiting from broad physician adoption and reimbursement across major markets.

The therapy is approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex in patients one year of age and older. Jazz is also expanding Epidiolex internationally, providing another avenue for long-term growth as adoption increases across global markets. As part of this strategy, the company recently partnered with Nippon Zoki to support the potential commercialization of the therapy in Japan, subject to ongoing clinical studies and regulatory approval.

Importantly, Jazz has also strengthened the long-term durability of its cannabis franchise. The company has resolved nearly all outstanding patent disputes related to Epidiolex, effectively extending protection into the late 2030s. These settlements improve long-term revenue visibility while reducing the risk of generic competition.

Taken together, Epidiolex's commercial success, expanding international reach and strengthened patent position provide Jazz with a durable competitive advantage that few cannabis-focused companies can replicate. As the regulatory environment for cannabinoid-based medicines continues to evolve, the company is well positioned to benefit from the growing acceptance of prescription cannabis therapies.

A Diversified Portfolio Supports JAZZ’s Long-Term Growth

While Epidiolex has become an increasingly important contributor, it is far from Jazz's only growth engine. The company has built a diversified commercial portfolio spanning neuroscience and oncology, reducing its reliance on any single product and positioning it for more balanced long-term growth.

In neuroscience, Jazz continues to benefit from the strong performance of its oxybate franchise, led by Xywav, which remains the company's largest product. The drug continues to gain market share from Xyrem, supported by its differentiated low-sodium profile and expanding adoption among patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

At the same time, Jazz has been expanding its oncology footprint, which is becoming an increasingly important contributor to overall growth. The company markets multiple cancer therapies, including Zepzelca, Ziihera and Modeyso. Collectively, oncology revenues rose 45% year over year in the first quarter, driven by new product launches and broader adoption across existing indications.

This breadth of commercial assets reduces Jazz's reliance on any single franchise and provides greater earnings stability. For investors seeking exposure to cannabinoid-based medicine, the company offers the added benefit of multiple established revenue streams and a growing oncology business.

Pipeline Setbacks Pose a Concern

While Jazz has successfully expanded its commercial portfolio, pipeline execution remains a critical risk. The company's development programs have delivered mixed outcomes, highlighting the challenge of consistently translating clinical assets into durable growth drivers.

Last month, Jazz announced that a late-stage study evaluating Zepzelca in second-line metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) failed to meet its primary endpoint. The setback was particularly significant because the study was intended to fulfill post-marketing confirmatory requirements supporting the drug's accelerated approval in the second-line setting. Although management stated that the outcome does not affect Zepzelca's first-line maintenance approval or its 2026 financial guidance, it nevertheless underscores the clinical and regulatory risks associated with the company's pipeline.

The company has also suffered setbacks in the neuroscience space. In the past few years, Jazz has discontinued the development of suvecaltamide (for essential tremor and Parkinson's disease tremor) and JZP150 (for PTSD), after mid-stage studies failed to meet their primary endpoints.

JAZZ’s Stock Price Performance & Estimates

Shares of Jazz have risen 50% year to date compared with the industry’s 2% growth, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimate trends, however, paint a mixed picture. Over the past 30 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have moved south, while those for 2027 have remained consistent.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play the Stock?

Jazz remains one of the few that has a meaningful exposure to the medical cannabis space. What differentiates the company from pure-play cannabis operators is its diversified commercial portfolio spanning neuroscience and oncology, providing multiple revenue streams to support long-term growth.

Although pipeline execution risks persist, expanding opportunities in oncology and strengthened patent protection for Epidiolex support the company's long-term outlook. Jazz currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making it worth considering for investors seeking exposure to the medical cannabis space through a profitable company with multiple growth drivers.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.