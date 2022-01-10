Markets
Jazz Reaffirms FY21 Guidance; Aims $5 Bln Revenue In FY25

(RTTNews) - Irish pharma company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ), on Monday reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance and expects to generate $5 billion revenue in 2025.

Jazz has reaffirmed its previous guidance for FY2021 to be in the range of $3.02 billion - $3.1 billion.

Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer commented: "…We expect our continued operational excellence to drive a five-percentage point improvement in our adjusted operating margin from 2021 to 2025, and we are confident in our ability to continue to leverage strategic capital allocation to grow our business."

The drug maker said it remains on track to deliver revenue diversification, with at least 65 percent of 2022 net product revenue from newly launched or acquired products, driving sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value.

RTTNews

