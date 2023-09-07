Jazz quintet Ezra Collective wins Mercury Prize

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ezra Collective on Thursday won the Mercury Prize for "Where I'm Meant to Be", the first jazz album to ever take home the British music award.

The London quintet, made up of drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, saxophonist James Mollison and trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, beat contenders including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Loyle Carner and singer Raye for the trophy and a cash prize of 25,000 British pounds ($31,177).

The critically acclaimed "Where I'm Meant to Be", which features music stars including Emeli Sande and Kojey Radical as well as director Steve McQueen, is Ezra Collective's second studio album, which they have described as "a thumping celebration of life".

"Ezra Collective represents something very special because we met in a youth club... and this moment that we're celebrating right here is testimony to good special people putting time and effort into young people to play music," Femi Koleoso said in an acceptance speech.

"Right now this is not just a result for Ezra Collective, this is not just a result for UK jazz but this is a special moment for every single organisation across the country ploughing their efforts and time into young people playing music."

Open to all musical genres, the Mercury Prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

It was first handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, and past winners include rapper Little Simz, rock band Pulp and singer PJ Harvey.

This year's nominated albums included "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" by producer and DJ Fred again, "Beautiful And Brutal Yard" by rapper J Hus, "That! Feels Good!" by singer Jessie Ware, "Heavy Heavy" by Scottish group Young Fathers and experimental pop duo Jockstrap's debut "I Love You Jennifer B".

Other contenders included soul singer Olivia Dean's debut album "Messy", Irish folk music group Lankum's "False Lankum", Carner's "Hugo" and Shygirl's debut "Nymph".

Arctic Monkeys' "The Car" and Raye's "My 21st Century Blues" completed the list.

($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

