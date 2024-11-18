News & Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $162 from $154 at Baird

November 18, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to $162 from $154 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views the uptick of patients on Xywav during 3Q24 as particularly reassuring for that agent’s outlook over the coming quarters. They view the key upcoming catalyst for the stock as phase 3 topline PFS results on zanidatamab in first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) in 2Q25.

