Jazz Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $190 from $200 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to $190 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue beat was driven by strong growth across key growth drivers Xywav and Epidiolex, while Rylaze was temporarily impacted by update in treatment protocol, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
