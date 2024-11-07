Jazz Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $190 from $200 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to $190 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue beat was driven by strong growth across key growth drivers Xywav and Epidiolex, while Rylaze was temporarily impacted by update in treatment protocol, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JAZZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.