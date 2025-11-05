Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $251.4 million, or $4.08 per share. This compares with $215.1 million, or $3.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc reported adjusted earnings of $500.7 million or $8.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.126 billion from $1.054 billion last year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251.4 Mln. vs. $215.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.08 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.126 Bln vs. $1.054 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.65 - $8.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4,175 - $4,275 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.