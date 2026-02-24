Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $203.45 million, or $3.21 per share. This compares with $191.11 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc reported adjusted earnings of $420.88 million or $6.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

