Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 7.4% to US$171. Revenues came in 2.5% below expectations, at US$2.3b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$4.22 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:JAZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$2.59b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 282% to US$12.25. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.06 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$198, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Jazz Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$235 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$162. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Jazz Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as next year's 14% revenue growth is roughly in line with 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.8% per year. So although Jazz Pharmaceuticals is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Jazz Pharmaceuticals' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$198, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Jazz Pharmaceuticals , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

