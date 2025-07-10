Jazz Pharmaceuticals Picks Renee Gala As CEO

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), Thursday announced the decision to appoint Chief Operating Officer Renee Gala as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2025.

The decision comes as CEO Bruce Cozadd informed the board in 2024 of his intent to retire from the position upon the selection of his successor.

Prior to Jazz, Gala served as senior vice president and CFO of Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

In the pre-market hours, Jazz's stock is trading at $111.50, down 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

