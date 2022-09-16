Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.36, changing hands as low as $146.99 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $117.64 per share, with $169.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.51.

