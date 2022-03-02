Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $146.77, changing hands as high as $153.59 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading up about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $117.64 per share, with $189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.14.

