Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) PTSD Drug Misses Study Goals

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ lost 2.2% in the after-market trading on Dec 21 after it announced topline results from a phase II study evaluating JPZ150 as a potential treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint of significantly reducing PTSD symptoms in patients who received JPZ150 as compared to those who received a placebo over a 12-week treatment period. This was measured by the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5), a structured clinical interview that is considered the gold standard for diagnosing and assessing PTSD patients.

The study also did not meet the key secondary endpoints, measured by the changes in the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) and the Patient Global Impression of Severity (PGI-S) scales.

Although Jazz intends to evaluate the above results fully, it does not plan to pursue additional development of JPZ150 in PTSD. The company plans to share the findings from this study at a future medical meeting.

Year to date, Jazz’s shares have lost 26.6% compared with the industry’s 4.4% fall.



A psychiatric condition, PTSD, is triggered by direct or indirect exposure to traumatic events and experiences. While PTSD is commonly associated with combat, civilians are not immune to it. Natural disasters, abuse or other trauma may trigger the condition.

Another company that has achieved encouraging success in the PTSD space is Australian-based Bionomics BNOX. Earlier this September, Bionomics reported topline data from the phase II ATTUNE study evaluating lead candidate BNC210 as a potential treatment for PTSD.

The ATTUNE study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks following treatment with BNC210, as measured by the CAPS-5 scale. Bionomics intends to engage with the FDA to discuss the registrational path for BNC210 in PTSD.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jazz currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Galapagos GLPG and Novo Nordisk NVO. While Galapagos sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Novo Nordisk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

