BioTech
JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Priority Review For Ziihera In Gastric Cancers

April 27, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) on Monday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to its supplemental Biologics License Application for Ziihera for the first-line treatment of adults with HER2-positive gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA).

The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2026.

The application is supported by positive data from the HERIZON-GEA-01 trial, which evaluated zanidatamab in combination with standard chemotherapy, with or without Tevimbra, in patients with these cancers.

On Friday JAZZ shares closed at $196.52, down 1.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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