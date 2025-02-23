JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $JAZZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ($JAZZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,081,052,548 and earnings of $5.93 per share.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $JAZZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE C COZADD (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $721,790 .

. NEENA M PATIL (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $456,617

MARY ELIZABETH HENDERSON (SVP, Technical Operations) sold 1,410 shares for an estimated $152,703

PATRICIA CARR (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 53 shares for an estimated $6,491

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

