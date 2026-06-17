Jazz Pharmaceuticals And AbCellera Join Forces To Develop Next-Generation Cancer Antibodies

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging (TCE) multispecific antibodies for the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers and other solid tumors.

The partnership combines Jazz's oncology expertise with AbCellera's antibody discovery platform to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates aimed at improving immune-based cancer treatments.

Collaboration Overview

Under the agreement, AbCellera will lead discovery and early-stage research for two initial programs, with a third program expected to begin within 12 months. Jazz will hold exclusive, worldwide right to develop and commercialize any resulting antibodies once it exercises its option for each program.

AbCellera will receive $56 million in upfront payments for the first two programs and an additional $28 million upon initiation of the third. If Jazz advances the programs into development, AbCellera could earn up to $792 million per program in potential milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on future sales ranging from mid-single to low double digits.

The companies may also agree to launch two additional discovery programs and collaborate on investigational new drug-enabling studies and clinical supply manufacturing.

Strategic Significance

"This collaboration aligns with Jaaz's oncology strategy and expands our focus on GI cancers," said Josh Allen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, noting that the partnership aims to advance potential best-in-class antibody therapies into clinical development.

AbCellera CEO Carl Hansen, Ph.D., added that the company's T-cell engager platform, which integrates discovery through clinical manufacturing, will help deliver novel multispecific antibodies capable of driving targeted immune activation against difficult-to-treat cancers.

JAZZ has traded between $105.00 and $243.32 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $226.88, down 1.61%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $230.00, up 1.38%.

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