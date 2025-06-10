Markets
JAZZ

Jazz Pharma Says FDA Granted Priority Review For Zepzelca And Tecentriq Combo For ES-SCLC

June 10, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zepzelca in combination with Tecentriq as a first-line maintenance treatment for people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date, or a date on which a decision from the regulator is expected on October 7, 2025.

The sNDA submission is based on results from the Phase 3 IMforte study of Zepzelca plus Genentech's Tecentriq, which met both primary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to Tecentriq alone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JAZZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.